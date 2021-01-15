BLOOMSBURG — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 with an exam to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Penn State Extension Columbia County, 702 Sawmill Road, Suite 102, Bloomsburg.
The in-person training, conducted by Penn State Extension and taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food. Proper receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving as well as proper methods of sanitizing facilities will be covered.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 75% or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.
Penn State Extension in-person classes will follow CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health and Penn State guidelines related to COVID-19 mitigation and safety. The classroom will be set up to maintain social distancing, and all participants will be required to wear a mask during the class.
Prior to the class, participants will be asked to review and acknowledge a series of questions related to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as a condition of participation. If there is a potential risk to other participants, individuals will be asked to participate at another time and will receive a full refund.
Visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691 to register. There is a registration fee. Information about other ServSafe courses offered in your area is available at www.extension.psu.edu/servsafe.
