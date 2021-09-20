HARRISBURG — Data released Monday by the state Department of Health showed Lycoming and Northumberland counties added 31 and 15 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last day.
Upticks were less in surrounding counties. Cases over the last week have grown markedly compared to recent months. Over the last week cases rose by 445 in Lycoming County, 299 in Northumberland County, 124 in Snyder County, 110 in Union County and 46 in Montour County.
Deaths over the last week rose by six in Lycoming County, three in Northumberland County, three in Snyder County, one in Montour County and one in Union County.
Case counts by county, since March 2020:
• Lycoming County, 11,494 (315 deaths)
• Montour County, 2,014 cases (68 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 9,482 cases (377 deaths)
• Snyder County, 3,219 cases (92 deaths)
• Union County, 5,111 cases (92 deaths)
