LEWISBURG — Former Pennsylvania House employees not only have vivid memories of what was once one of the area's largest employers but also of its demise.
A group of former employees, the Pennsylvania House Reunion Committee, recently dissolved after 15 years. Its treasury was donated to the Union County Historical Society.
One "PAH Reunion Committee" member said the breakup was partly due to caution over COVID-19. Gatherings before the pandemic averaged about 75 members. But circumstances in the lives of committee members also made it less practical to meet.
Mike Summers started in the warehouse and progressed to other jobs during a 25-year career. When production at Pennsylvania House Lewisburg stopped in 2004, Summers was a quality control manager.
Summers noted the closure came just after he had earned an extra week of vacation.
"It was the best place I ever worked," Summers said. "They had lots of opportunity if you wanted to excel."
Lois Smith supervised Summers for a time, and recalled how he learned spraying and touch-up, expertise he would need to get a quality manager's job. Smith began at Pennsylvania House as a cleaner and waxer, then went to a labor pool where she learned cabinets, finishing and packing.
In her seventh year, Smith came into management overseeing returns, repairs and parts finishing. After a brief hiatus, Smith returned to serve as a senior supervisor of finishing and packing.
Rich Cooper and Summers often traveled to a twice-per-year furniture expo in High Point, N.C. It was once the industry's showcase in what was once the capital of furniture making.
"We had a four-story, 5,000 square feet on each floor, building where we set up all-new furniture," Summers said. "'Coop' and I went down to make it look good and work good."
Smith, who also visited the industry show, said clients liked the way the furniture was displayed. She said it was gratifying to know who made it so.
The former committee members recalled camaraderie among employees, a bond which was still apparent at an informal gathering at what is now PennHouse Commons, a retail, recreation and lodging center. The plant ceased operations after La-Z-Boy, a relatively new owner, declined an offer of employee ownership.
Smith recalled attending a meeting before closure and being being baffled by the reasoning of La-Z-Boy executives. Pennsylvania House, they said, was competition for La-Z-Boy which was also a manufacturer of recliners.
"We had an executive vice president from La-Z-Boy come in and tell us in that meeting the reason they are closing (us) is because you are competition to us," Smith said. "I looked at him and I thought (Pennsylvania House) is a mid-to-high end furniture company. (La-Z-Boy) is a mid-to-low end furniture company. You think we are taking competition out of the middle? I couldn't believe that."
Cooper noted La-Z-Boy declined the $36 million employee offer then sold the Pennsylvania House brand name about 18 months later for $10 million. Cooper and Summers stayed on with the company for a time after operations stopped, closing out a plant which would never produce furniture again.
Summers recalled that the plan for PennHouse Commons was to include a tribute to the employees. There was talk of a commemorative plaque on the site of the plant water tower. He recalled that meetings with the developer proceeded during demolition, but they did not follow through.
Hardwood Drive, the name of one of the roadways through the site of the one-time plant, was likely the only reminder of the major woodworking operation on the site.
Tina Pontius, also with 25 years at Pennsylvania House, started as a payroll clerk. She progressed to production planner and recalled weekly meetings for what was a pretty good, but intense, job. As a reunion committee member, Pontius would set up a memorial table and help raffle off donated items, sometimes with a Pennsylvania House connection.
Pontius had two other jobs after Pennsylvania House and is now retired. She noted that she baby-sat for grandchildren for a few years before they started Kindergarten. Now she needs "something to do." Also retired, Smith is reconnecting with classmates after a 50-year reunion of classmates.
Kathy Sprenkle, started as a payroll clerk at Pennsylvania House and finished at as a shipping supervisor over a 28-year career. She is now with the CSIU.
Cooper and Summers are also still working with Wood-Mode LLC and Spartonics of Williamsport, respectively. Cooper credited "the new and improved Wood-Mode" for its effective management and good pay. Summers is a quality control inspector for the computer board manufacturer.
