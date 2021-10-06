MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce will be offering Raising the Board (RtB) from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 26, and Nov. 2, 9 and 16 in the chamber's Smith Room.
The four-week class designed to raise the skills and confidence of current and future non-profit board members, and is open to chamber members and non-members alike.
The topics are presented by mentors who have years of nonprofit board experience.
For more information or to register, contact Jeff Shaffer at jshaffer@centralpachamber.com or 570-742-7341.
