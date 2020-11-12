HARRISBURG — Data released Thursday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by double digits in five area counties Thursday and 2,488 new cases statewide, another daily record.
Two new deaths were reported in Columbia and Northumberland counties and one each in Union and Montour counties. New deaths rose by 49 statewide, and are now up to 9,194 since March.
Statewide cases since March have risen to 248,856.
Confirmed new cases rose by 37 in Northumberland County, 34 in Lycoming County, 32 in Union County, 16 in Snyder County, 15 in Columbia County and five in Montour County, based on data from the state.
There are 2,080 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 438 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, the state reported. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,745 cases (116 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,137 cases (45 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 1,119 cases (32 deaths)
• Union County, 843 cases (12 deaths)
• Snyder County, 548 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 328 cases (13 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.