Scouts holds crossover ceremony

Den Leader Nathan Druckenmiller, Samarth Vishwakarma, Isa Lampster, Cooper Bravman, Louis Druckenmiller, Caden Frake, Isabel Vadakara, Ryan Haefner and Assistant Den Leader Robert Haefner.

 PROVIDED

LEWISBURG — Seven scouts crossed over a physical and metaphorical bridge from Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA during a “Crossing Over Ceremony,” held May 21st at Faith Lutheran Church, the chartered organization for Pack 3538 and Linked Troops 538B/G.

This group of Scouts included the first two girls to cross over and marked the inception of Troop 538G, a girls troop for Lewisburg that partners with Troop 538B.

