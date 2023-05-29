Scouts holds crossover ceremony

LEWISBURG — Seven scouts crossed over a physical and metaphorical bridge from Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA during a “Crossing Over Ceremony,” held May 21st at Faith Lutheran Church, the chartered organization for Pack 3538 and Linked Troops 538B/G.
This group of Scouts included the first two girls to cross over and marked the inception of Troop 538G, a girls troop for Lewisburg that partners with Troop 538B.
The seven Scouts from Pack 3538 worked for the preceding two years to earn the Webelos Badge, as well as the Arrow of Light, the highest award available to Cub Scouts. The term Webelos is derived from the phrase “We be Loyal Scouts” and refers to Cub Scouts aged 10 to 11.
In time-honored scouting tradition, the Scouts were called over the bridge, one by one, and had their Webelos neckerchief removed and replaced by a Troop 538 neckerchief. Five Scouts crossed over to Troop 538B, and two crossed over to all Troop 538G, as founding members of the new troop.
Den leaders Nathan Druckenmiller and Robert Haefner guided the Arrow of Light Scouts through Cub Scouts.
In addition to the crossing over ceremony, Scouts in the Lion, Tiger, Wolf, Bear and Webelos dens each received recognition for their rank and each adventure completed, and were promoted to the next level of Cub Scouts.
The ceremony was led by Den Leader Sarah Teide, Assistant Cubmaster Donna Laroya and Troop 538G Scoutmaster Mindy Andino.
