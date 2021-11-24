MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Philip Haggenstaller has announced the November recipients of the Kiwanis-sponsored ASPIRES awards.
These monthly awards recognize students who have proven to be responsible, respectful leaders that include everyone and strive for success. The students are selected by their homeroom teachers and each will receive a special certificate and cash award at the final school assembly in June.
In Scott Hummel’s third-grade class, Alonna Weaver was honored. She is the daughter of Taryn Weaver and lives in New Berlin with her mother and two sisters. Alonna’s favorite subject is math and outside of school she enjoys roller skating and basketball. Alonna aspires to become a teacher.
Blake Dillinger, from Amy Kressley’s fourth-grade class was also selected. His parents are Miranda and Keith Dillinger and the family lives in Mifflinburg. Blake has a brother and two sisters. His favorite subject is math. When not in school, Blake likes to roller skate and play in the woods. He hopes to become an auto mechanic.
Representing the fifth grade is Rowan White, daughter of Fred White of Mifflinburg and Stacy White of Lewisburg. Rowan is in Lori Hoy’s homeroom. She has two older brothers, is in the school choir and plays soccer. Rowan’s favorite subject is writing and she hopes to become a lawyer.
The mission of Kiwanis is to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.” The club is involved with children worldwide and supports many programs locally. The Key Club at the high school and Builder’s Club at the middle school are extensions of Kiwanis. New members that enjoy community service and helping towards this goal are welcome and can receive information by calling 570-966-0623.
