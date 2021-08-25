Gettysburg’s growing ghost tour industry is haunted by complaints, borough council members heard Monday.
“Less than professional” behavior by some walking tour operators causes frequent difficulties for others, Sleepy Hollow Ghost Tours owner Cindy Codori Shultz charged during a council workshop session.
Some tours use amplifiers and get too close to other walking groups, drowning out their guides, she alleged.
Not all tours stick to the borough limit of 26 people in a group, Shultz charged.
The fact that some operators don’t have a brick-and-mortar location in the borough means Shultz’s business, prominently located at the Farnsworth House on Baltimore Street, often ends up dealing with “disgruntled customers” of other tour outfits, she said.
“What do I do?” Shultz asked.
Complaints have grown along with the walking tour industry, which has increased to 17 licensed businesses, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
Shultz’s concerns are “the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
Gable said he himself has witnessed violations including tour patrons standing in the street.
It appears the relevant ordinance needs to be revised, he said.
Borough staff members proposed forming a working group involving some business owners and two council members to review the ordinance and propose action. Council members informally endorsed the idea.
“Reasonable updates” could potentially include widening the criteria for license revocation, prohibiting amplification, changing the maximum group size to avoid sidewalk blockage, adjusting the distance required between tour groups, borough Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Director Carly Marshall said.
Tour operators have been given reminders of regulations, but “we’re still having issues,” she said.
Marshall did not know of any fines or citations in the past two years, she said.
Enforcement by the borough is “limited because we don’t have feet on the street,” Gable said. The borough’s code enforcement contractor, Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance, has difficulties providing personnel at night and on weekends, he said.
