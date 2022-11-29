LEWISBURG — When President Herbert Hoover signed a bill authorizing the newly established Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) to create a Northeast Penitentiary, more than 100 communities wanted to become the home of the model prison.
Lewisburg and Milton were selected by Superintendent of Prisons Sanford Bates as the final two sites for consideration.
The two were selected from a system created by Bates to award locales based on accessibility, importance and character of community, highways, railways, topography, shape of the land, suitability of construction site, water and power supply, and fertility of land. The cost of land was not to exceed $95,000.
The final four selections included Altoona, Corry, Lewisburg and Milton.
Factors leading to the elimination of Altoona primarily revolved around landscape, while Corry’s harsh climate and western location hindered its consideration. Milton did not contain a large area of level land, according to a Department of Justice report, and excavation would prove cost prohibitive.
The Lewisburg site featured elevation, level land and drainage components that officials liked. The primary objection was the site’s distance from rail and water lines.
Ultimately, Milton’s property was not offered for less than the $95,000 government officials were willing to spend on the land. Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce guaranteed the price of land at the Lewisburg site would not exceed $95,000.
That August, Lewisburg was selected as the site to house the centerpiece of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and construction on the Lewisburg Penitentiary soon began.
Built during the Great Depression, there was near unanimous support for the project from the community including endorsements from Bucknell, state and federal legislators from the area, Lewisburg’s mayor, county commissioners, Businessman’s Association, American Legion and Rotary Club.
Grand opening
More than 42,000 citizens came to inspect the Lewisburg Penitentiary Nov. 11-13, 1932, during its public opening. The first 43 inmates arrived Nov. 15 and within six months the inmate population exceeded 1,000.
The first prisoner at Lewisburg was George E. Woods of Brooklyn, N.Y. Woods pleaded guilty to six counts of forging and passing U.S. obligations and was sentenced to two and a half years at Lewisburg.
Received at Lewisburg Nov. 15, 1932, from Atlanta, Woods was granted parole effective Feb. 28, 1933, and was released March 21, 1933.
The penitentiary and World War II
A group of Mennonite men were sentenced to one year and one day at Lewisburg during World War II for failing to serve in the military. The federal charges brought against them were the equivalent of conscientious objector charges.
Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary was the first facility to send federal inmates to war. Ten inmates were sent to fight in World War II after volunteering for service. The inmates had to meet certain criteria and had to be non-violent offenders.
Prior to and after World War II, the chief industry at the prison was metalworking. Before the war, inmates produced wastebaskets, sputum cups for VA hospitals, interstate truck identification plates and automobile license plates, filing cabinets, steel furniture and food trays.
During the war, inmates produced food trays for Army and Navy personnel, double deck beds, bomb fins and bomb racks.
Murder in ‘The Big House’
A number of murders have occurred behind the wall of USP Lewisburg, but arguably the most notorious was the murder of William Walter Remington, in 1954.
Remington died Nov. 24, 1954, nearly two days after suffering head injuries in a brutal attack involving a brick wrapped in a sock.
George McCoy, Louis Junior Cagle and Robert Carl Parker were named as assailants in the case and were motivated by an obsessive passion to kill Communists, according to findings from the 1954 murder investigation.
McCoy belonged to the famed Hatfield-McCoy feud of Eastern Kentucky and Western Virginia and had an extensive criminal background, including a conviction for shooting a man who simply sat beside his wife.
According to the investigation, Cagle struck Remington — who was sleeping — three to four times before McCoy landed a single, brutal blow.
A fight among inmates turned into a riot Feb. 1, 1970, when correctional officers attempted to intervene. Inmates turned on the staff and a riot ensued. The altercation was never classified as a full-scale riot.
Officer killed in escape attempt
Corrections Officer Robert F. Miller was killed Oct. 12, 1987, while escorting Lewisburg inmate Paul Iasiello from the emergency room to a prison van waiting outside of Geisinger Medical Center.
Miller died when Harold Robbins, 48, and Markus Safko, 19, opened fire as Miller pushed Isiello in a wheelchair from the emergency room. Isiello had been treated at the hospital for a self-inflicted head injury.
The assailants fired nine shots with a .44-caliber pistol, with Miller being hit five times. A second officer and Iasiello were also shot, suffering what were described as “less serious wounds.”
Iasiello and the two assailants fled the scene in a stolen car, and were apprehended about 30 minutes later when the car crashed.
Along with his two accomplices, Iasiello and his wife Nancy — who relayed communications from her husband to the two assailants — were tried and convicted for their involvement in Miller’s death.
Iasiello was sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years, and died while in custody in 2012. Nancy Iasiello and Safko both pleaded guilty, receiving 12 years and life, respectively. Robbins was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Notable inmates
Community baseball and basketball leagues used to come into the prison to compete against inmates. The practice stopped in the late 1980s due to concern over security.
A former inmate housed at Lewisburg during the 1970s and 1980s — Pee Wee Kirkland — was drafted by the NBA. Kirkland was serving time for drug trafficking. It was not uncommon for Kirkland to score 100 points in games at the prison, drawing large inmate crowds.
A number notorious organized crime figures have been locked up at USP Lewisburg, including: Whitey Bulger, John Gotti, Paul Vario, Jimmy Hoffa and Anthony Provenzano.
Other noted inmates to be locked up in “The Big House” include: Alger Hiss, government official accused of being a Soviet spy; Kirby Archer, hijacked a charter fishing vessel and participated in murdering crew; Robert Hansen, serial killer; Roy Gardner, notorious bank robber and escape artist; Willie Aikens, former Major League Baseball player convicted of selling crack cocaine; Steve Reid, jazz drumer convicted of draft evasion in 1969; John Wojtowicz, bank robber portrayed by Al Pacino in the 1975 film “Dog Day Afternoon”; Sean Ahern, convicted bank robber, member of band The Reclusos, rumored to have recorded a live CD “Welcome to The Big House” inside the prison, in 2006; and B.G., rapper from New Orelans.
Richard McCoy Jr., convicted of highjacking a United Airlines passenger jet bound for Los Angeles in 1972, was also locked up in Lewisburg.
While in “The Big House,” McCoy used his access to the prison’s dental office to create a fake handgun out of dental paste. He — along with fellow prisoners Joseph Havel, Larry Bagley and Melvin Dale Walker — escaped Aug. 10, 1974, of commandeering a garbage truck and crashing it through the prison’s main gate.
Havel and Bagley were captured three days later, following a shootout after a bank robbery. McCoy died Nov. 9, 1974, after being shot by FBI agents whom he opened fire on as they attempted to apprehend him in Virginia Beach, Va.
