LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold two skin cancer screenings in January.
For the safety of participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during the screenings. Physical distancing and frequent hand washing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
Free skin cancer screenings will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 15, and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
