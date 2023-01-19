WATSONTOWN — The Warrior Run Woman’s Club, a member of the General Federation of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, recently held a lottery fundraiser to benefit education projects.

Beneficiaries include the Reading Is Fundamental book distributions. The club also gives scholarships to three seniors planning to attend college, and provides baskets of treats for school personnel during National Education Week. A donation was also made to the Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program for military families.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.