WATSONTOWN — The Warrior Run Woman’s Club, a member of the General Federation of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, recently held a lottery fundraiser to benefit education projects.
Beneficiaries include the Reading Is Fundamental book distributions. The club also gives scholarships to three seniors planning to attend college, and provides baskets of treats for school personnel during National Education Week. A donation was also made to the Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program for military families.
Club members adopted a dozen residents at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for Christmas, and provide a monthly Bingo event with prizes at the Warrior Run Manor. The club also participated in Lingle’s “Feed a Family” program at Christmas, and donated to “Fill a Glass of Hope,” a GFWC project.
The speaker for the upcoming meeting will be Kathy Kling, who will tell club members about “Angie’s Closet,” founded in memory of her mother. The organization provides clothing to Emergency Room patients in need at UPMC Williamsport.
The club meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the First Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Fourth and Main streets in Watsontown. This month’s meeting will include hearty appetizers and desserts being served at 6:30. All women interested in working for the betterment of their community, making friends, and exploring leadership roles may attend any meeting.
