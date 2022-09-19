Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Mackenzie Bertram, 25, of Beth Ellen Drive, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), required financial responsibility and disregard traffic lane.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 12 at Route 15 and Moore Avenue, Lewisburg.
Troopers allege Bertram exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.221%.
Watsontown Police
Disorderly conduct
WATSONTOWN — Rodney B. Noll, 72, of New Columbia, has been charged with disorderly conduct as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:32 p.m. Sept. 13 at Watsontown Health and Rehabilitation Center, 245 E. Eighth St., Watsontown.
Police said Noll started using foul language and refused to leave the facility, causing multiple female staff members to be fearful of a physical altercation.
State Police at Milton
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Jeremy Persun, 36, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:19 a.m. Aug. 23 at Routes 405 and 45 in Northumberland County.
Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Bloomsburg woman sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 9:32 a.m. Sept. 16 along Interstate 80, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Felicia N. Steven sustained suspected serious injuries when the 2018 Toyota Camry she was driving was traveling at a high rate of speed, attempted to change lanes and struck a 2020 International driven by Greg Leavens, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. Leavens was not injured.
Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 7:19 a.m. Sept. 14 at Broadway and Elementary School roads in Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2008 school bus driven by Craig Wheeland, 56, of Milton, was traveling westbound on Broadway Road when it slowed and came to a stop, in order to turn onto Elementary School Road. As the bus was then turning, it was struck by an eastbound 2019 Subaru driven by Bianca Hoffman, 30, of Milton.
Hoffman was issued a warning for vehicle turning left, troopers reported.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating a harassment complaint filed by a 31-year-old Watsontown woman and involving a 57-year-old woman from Kenilworth N.J.
The incident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Sept. 15 along Springtown Road Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $247 worth of copper pipes.
The pipes were reported as stolen at 11:42 a.m. Sept. 14 from HandUP Foundation, Main Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Simple trespass
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Muncy woman and a 20-year-old Muncy woman were arrested after allegedly trespassing onto property belonging to a 48-year-old Muncy woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:12 p.m. Sept. 16 along Five Point Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Disorderly conduct
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Izalia Vazquez, 26, of Northumberland, was charged after troopers said she became "irate and belligerent" when troopers asked her for documents during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred at 5:08 p.m. Sept. 17 at Route 15 and Old Mill Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Union County
Marriage licenses
• Catherine Jane Pennebaker, Mifflinburg to Shawn David Pontius, Mifflinburg
• Justin Davis Hackenberg, Lewisburg to Kylie Mary-Margaret Brouse, Lewisburg
• Logan William Fettman, Chambersburg to Bayli Nicole Derr, Chambersburg
• Alexis Marie Bowers, Jacobus,PA to Cody Alan Graves, Norwich, NY
• Gabrielle Marie Holko, Lewisburg to Cailin Marie McCullion, Lewisburg
• Chelsea Eileen Sherrinskie, New Columbia to Ryan James Davis, New Columbia
• Emily Mae Rager, New Columbia to Dakota Wesley Hollenbach, New Columbia
• Rachel Amanda Hill, Lewisburg to John Anthony Kavusak III, Lewisburg
• Conner Joseph Bravis, Lewisburg to Sara Gabrielle Zoreb, Lewisburg
• Lucelia Morales Mora, Watsontown to Victor Ivan Vivas Acevedo, Watsontown
• Ethan Curtis Maurer, Montandon to Sumer Rikki Stewart, Ashley, PA
• Michael Alan Jacka, Millmont to Alisha Leigh Hackenberg, Millmont
• Mark Stephen Williams Jr., Lewisburg to Jeff Merl Lilligbauer, Lewisburg
• Natasha Ann Mabus, Mifflinburg to Colby James Kerstetter, Mifflinburg
• Christopher Patrick Isbitski, New Columbia to Calleen Claire Burke, New Columbia
• Megen Elizabeth Gallagher, Red River NM to Ethan Johnston Thomas, Red River NM
• Cynthia Lynn Degroat-Durham, Milton to Matthew Charles Farrand, Lewisburg
• Hannah Eliza Showalter, Millmont to Charles Tucker Martin, Milton
• Daniel Joseph Woulf, Maricopa AZ to Alexandra Jean John, Maricopa, AZ
• Bradley William Deitrick, Selinsgrove to Lindsay Elizabeth Hess, Selinsgrove
• Eric Ammon Snook, Millmont to Lisa Dawn Miller, Millmont
Divorces
• Bridgette M. Crittle and Chad E. Crittle
• Christopher J. Knight and Amy L. Knight
Deed transfers
• Walter M. Schuster to Ryan M. and Charlien L. Goldberg, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Barbara J. Zeller, Robert Pierce Trustee, Margaret A. Metzger Trustee, Zeller Irrevocable residential and Income Trust to Garret J. Kratina and Madeline L. Metzger, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Rndy L. Rider Sr. to Mackenzie Q. Skopatz and Kyle D. Biddinger, property in White Deer Township, $75,000.00
• Jeffery A Byerly Executor, Donald A. Byerly Executor, Mary Beth Gajda Executor, Mary C. Byerly Estate to Pennsylvania American Water Co., $0
• Randall W. Straub, Glenna M. Dewalt to Laura D. Sporcic, Trustee, Randall Straub and Glenna Dewalt Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Rodney L. Shettery to Adam Simmonds property in Lewis Township, $1
• David W. and Cindy L. Gutelius to Mary A. Jager property in Mifflinburg Borough, $1
• Steven L. Walter Executor, Madeline D. Walter estate to Bethany A. Lewis, property in Union Township, $1
• Amy Danilowicz, Amy J. Hall, Stephen D. Hall, Carol L. Scholl, to Alexander J. Catherman, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Anthony Puccio to James M. and Nicole L. Warnock, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Eric Leisering Administrator, Beth A. Aikey Administrator, Nancy P. Leisering Estate to John W. Hasler and Karen Sullivan-Hasler, property in Union Township, $1
• Timothy I. Bittner to AR Property Holdings LLC property in Kelly Township, $1
• Randy S. and Patricia A. Persun to Tammy L. Updegrove Trustee, Persun Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset property inWhite Deer Township, $1
• R.R. Donnelley and Sons Company to SKM Lewisburg LLC property in East Buffalo Township, $371,000.000
• Dale E. and Janette Y. Fisher to Oakridge Lumber LLC property in Gregg Township, $1
• Patrick R. Fogel and Maranda M. Hallstrom to Kyaw W. Soe property in Union Township, $230,000.00
• Duane L. and Cathleen A. Kling to Cathleen A. Kling to Duane L. and Cathleen A. Kling to Cathleen A. Kling, two properties in White Deer Township, $1
• Mary C. Byerly Estate, Jeffrey A. Byerly, Executor, Donald A. Byerly, Executor, Mary B. Gajda, Executor to Duane L. and Cathleen A. Kling, property in Kelly Township $710,000.00
• Laverne D. Reiff, Velma S. Reiff to Edwin M. and Erla Z. Martin, stormwater main, $1
• Michelle L. Johnson and Michelle L. Fenton to Joseph W. and Madilyn A. Zimmerman, property in White Deer Township, $230,000.00
• James A. Clark Trustee to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Trust, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• James A. Clark Administraotr, Fetherston Foundation, Virginia A. Kessler Trustee, Suzanne M. Hornberger Trustee, Northumberland National Bank Trustee, Edith H. Fetherston Estate to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Trust, property in Lewisburg Borough,$1
• James A. Clark Administrator, Edith H. Fetherston Estate, Edith K. Fetherston Estate, Edith H. K. Fetherston Estate, to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Trust, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Fetherston Foundation, James A. Clark Trustee, Virginia A. Kessler Trustee, Suzanne M. Hornberger Trustee, Northumberland National Bank Trustee, Edith H. Fetherston Estate to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Trust, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Jere L. Engle, Lorena A. Engle to Julie L. Kosoglow and Jere W. Engle property in Hartley Township, $1
• Jennifer M. Dobias to Albert D. and Kathryn A. Walther, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Vincent R. Roat Executor, Judy R. Roat Estate, Judy Roush-Roat Estate to Vincent R. Roat, Randall S. Roat, property in Union Township, $1
• Robert G Hamm, Carole A. Hamm to Crissa A. Martin property in East Buffalo Township, $210,000.00
• Daniel J. Sanders to Daniel J. Sanders and Sarah L. Sanders property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Dorthy Hess to Albert P. Hess Jr. and Tracy D. Walter property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Cloyd D. Walter Jr. Estate, Gary W. Walter Executor, to Carlos Rivera and Robin N. Rivera, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Alyssa Janelle Moyer to William R. Neitz Jr., property in Union Township, $1
•Alyssa Janelle Caputo, Michael Steven Caputo to Morita H. Neitz property in Union Township, $1
