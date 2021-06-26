This week, it’s the fourth generation 2021 Kia Rio 5-Door Hatchback we’re driving, one of the smaller subcompacts that Kia debuted back in 1999. Along with a sibling Rio S 4-door sedan, Rio offers one trim level in the sporty looking 5-Door Hatch and two trim levels if you choose the sedan ala LX and S. All Rio models are low cost, easy to drive cars that deliver over 40-MPG highway fuel mileage.
Although the little Rio may be the “runt” of the Kia family in size and sales numbers, I expect Rio Hatchback and Sedan models to improve sales wise as we race toward 2025. Because of the current crossover and SUV craze, some of the competitors in this subcompact class have ceased to exist. One of them is Toyota’s Yaris, which was a top seller in the category. Remaining rivals include Hyundai Accent, Nissan Versa, Chevy Spark and Mitsubishi Mirage.
Even though only two Rio sedan trims and one hatchback model are available for 2021, the crowded overall subcompact class that include crossovers and SUVs could help prop Rio sales upward when consumers do dollar-to-dollar comparisons. Although I mention only the few subcompact sedans left to choose from in this class, if I were to mention all the subcompact crossovers and SUVs available I would run out of my allotted space before the second paragraph.
All Rio models receive some nice enhancements for ‘21 including new style front and rear bumpers, standard 8-inch touchscreens and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you no longer need to plug a cable in to activate your Smartphone. Additionally, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power trunk opener and a 60/40 split-folding rear hatchback seat are now standard fare as is a center console arm rest with storage bin.
If you’re looking for an even lower cost Kia Rio, the Rio LX sedan starts at just $16,050, while our 5-Door Rio S hatch starts at $16,990. All arrive with a standard CVT automatic transmission instead of a six-speed manual, which has been discontinued. Further, all models features AM/FM/MP3, USB, power door locks, and a host of modern safety features including a wide-angle back up camera. The only major LX Sedan stopgap, however, is that it does not offer optional high-tech safety features that the top line S features on both sedan and hatchback trims. The engines and suspensions are exactly the same on all Rio models be it sedan or hatchback.
With the optional and recommended Technology Package that costs $1,800 more, our 5-door hatchback is now loaded with high-tech safety. Included are forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, lane following assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, alloy wheels, LED headlights w/ positioning lights, supervision meter cluster on a 4.2-inch display, UVO link with one year trial, SiriusXM with three months free, automatic temperature control, smart key with push button start and rear occupant alert.
When you get behind the wheel of a Rio, you’ll be surprised how roomy it feels. It’s also lower to the ground than the previous generation and a bit wider. When it comes to the tweaked front and rear design, Kia designers can do some “back patting” as it is still one of the better looking vehicles of the subcompact bunch. As for me, I’ll take the hatchback over the sedan any day, although both are equally good in all other mechanical and driving comparisons.
During our test, front-drive Kia delivered a comfy ride and decent handling. It may not be a sports car, but you’ll enjoy secure driving thanks to the strut front and stabilizer rear torsion setup.
Power comes from a new design 1.6-liter four-cylinder that generates 120 horsepower and 112 lb. ft. of torque. It’s not a powerhouse by any means, and a bit loud when asking for more juice, but thanks to Rio’s light curb weight it feels energetic at lower RPMs and handles most all driving situations one will encounter. The EPA estimates are excellent at 33 city and 41 highway, which is several MPG better than the previous Rio models we’ve driven. Parking is a breeze and simplicity of city driving is one of the top reasons one should consider a Kia Rio S.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 101.6 inches, 2,762-lb. curb weight, 17.4-cu. feet of cargo space, 33.5-ft. turn circle, 5.5-inch ground clearance, and an 11.9-gallon fuel tank.
Our little Kia did have a few options, including a cargo mat kit for $95, carpeted floor mats for $155, a cargo net added $50, and a seat back protection kit cost $115. The final tally for our Kia Rio S Hatch came in at $20,020 retail including $995 delivery.
Your Kia dealer will gladly explain everything positive about the 2021 Rio hatchbacks and sedans, including its famous 10-year, 100,000-mile limited drivetrain warranty, current incentives and special discounts.
Overall, Kia makes buying a 2021 new car easier than ever as several of the previous generation Kia Rio models have been replaced with much better equipped versions, IE: no more “bare bones” crank window models. Both Sedan and 5-Door Hatch models arrive with quality all-season Continental brand 15-inch tires with ABS front disc brakes coupled with older-style rear drum brakes.
My recommendation is the Rio S Hatch or S Sedan with the extra cost Technology option a must. With less than $20K (after discounts) needed for purchase and 100,000-miles of warranty awaiting, what’s not to like?
