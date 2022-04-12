Watsontown Police Department Harassment
WATSONTOWN — Mistie Lyn Buss, 39, of Watsontown, has been charged with harassment after allegedly shoving another woman to the ground.
The incident occurred at 5:58 p.m. April 8 in the 100 block of Park Street.
State Police at Milton DUI
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Ronald Brinser, 58, of Turbotville, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:49 p.m. March 26 at White Hall Road and School House Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — One injury was reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:13 p.m. April 9 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2021 Ford Econoline E350 driven by Jamal Bascom, 29, of Williamsport, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Harry Boyer, 69, of Mifflinburg.
Bascom, who was not injured, was cited by troopers with stop and yield signs. Boyer sustained a suspected minor injury.
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:07 p.m. April 7 along Furnace Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Linda Bennett, 49, of Beavertown, entered an intersection and struck a 2009 BMW 328I driven by a 17 year-old Mifflinburg boy.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — One person was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury following a crash which occurred at 10:43 a.m. April 8 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 213, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Elena Rivera, 41, of Saint Marys lost control on a right curve when Rivera fell asleep. The vehicle then struck a guide rail.
Rivera was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury, troopers said. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Lewisburg boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:17 p.m. April 10 along Strawbridge Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Toopers said the boy was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor south on Strawbridge Road when the vehicle lost control on a curve, struck an embankment and overturned.
The boy, who was not belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending following the theft of a screwdriver.
Troopers said a 45-year-old Danville man reported someone breaking into his home and stealing the screwdriver. The incident occurred at 8:07 p.m. May 8 along Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Criminal trespass
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Jacob Greenly, 33, of Edwardsville, was charged after troopers were called to the scene by an 85-year-old Milton man and a 78-year-old Milton woman.
The incident occurred at 3:27 p.m. April 6 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A man and woman from North Carolina reported the theft of $280.
Troopers said the report was made by Danique Waters, 23, and Michael Clark, 21, both of Greenville, N.C. The report was filed at 1:45 p.m. April 9 along Rand Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Welfare fraud
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 30-year-old Milton woman reported $22,235.45 in unemployment compensation being claimed in her name.
The report was made at noon April 7 along Canal Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 53-year-old Turbotville woman reported a credit card being opened in her name.
The report was filed at 3 p.m. April 7 at Pleasant View Estates, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Schwenksville man reported being harassed.
The incident occurred at 3 p.m. Feb. 7 along Musser Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Identity theft
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old Milton woman reported an identity theft.
The report was filed at 10:17 a.m. March 21 along Mexico Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Susan M. Berkheimer to Eric D. Moser, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Douglas A. Wertz to William J. Keohane, Eleanor L. Keohane, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Luke B. Walter, Laura N. Walter, Laura N. Weeder to Luke B. Walter, Laura N. Walter, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Paula J. Zechman to Gregory A. Berry Jr. trustee, Paula Zechman irrevocable grantor trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Heartland Building and Development Co Inc. to Levi M. Beachy, Linda A. Beachy, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lori A. Rauch executor, Freeman N. Gross Jr. estate to Elizabeth Ann Shoemaker, property in Gregg Township, $45,000.
• H. Lynn Kuhns, Tina S. Kuhns to Tina S. Kuhns, Kylie L. Kuhns, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Kirt W. Mabus, Stephanie L. Mabus to Collin H. Ritter, Brittany L. Mabus, property in Lewis Township, $108,000.
• Tama Buttorff, Tama Scherer to Justin R. Gessner, Grace C. Brininger, Ty C. Brininger, property in New Berlin, $1.
• William B. Bruce, Judith W. Bruce to Thomas L. Fought, Terri A. Fought, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• John L. Yount to Joseph Z. Hoover, property in Union Township, $1.
• Tyler Dotts, Jenna Dotts to Cody R. Johnston, Jessie M. Johnston, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• M and T Bank, Union County Court of Common Pleas to Frank H. Held, Frank H. Held Jr., Marla J. Held, motion to correst RB 2380 page 68, no cash consideration.
• Karen J. Rennells to Karen J. Rennells income only grantor trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ralph E. Miller, Nancy M. Miller to Nancy M. Miller and Ralph E. Miller income only grantor trust, Ralph E. Miller income only grantor trust, Nancy M. Miller income only grantor trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steve M. Hollenbach to Elizabeth A. Hollenbach, John M. Hollenbach, property in New Berlin, $1.
• John Heiges III, Bethany Heiges to Vicki M. Pachucki, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Paul S. Clemens Sr., Nonette B. Clemens to Paul S. Clemens Sr., Nonette B. Clemens, Carl L. Clemens, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wanda L. Bottiger, Wanda L. Zechman, George J. Zechman to Wanda L. Bottiger, Wanda L. Zechman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Kardin M. Hall, Ashley S. Hall to Shelby Baker, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• David A. Anderson administrator, Steven R. Anderson estate to Pamela A. Schauer, Tracy K. Wilcox, property in Union Township, $325,000.
• Leonid G. Pavlov, Svetlana A. Pavlova to Leonid G. Pavlov, Svetlana A. Pavlova, Natalia Skotedis trustee, Carina Pavlov trustee, Stephen Pavlov trustee, Pavlov irrevocable residential and income asset protector, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Carl Milofsky, Sandra Hainline Elion to Milofsky Elion irrevocable grantor trust, Jude Elijah Elion trustee, Tessa McClure trustee, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Sara M. Newbury, Sara M. Newburry, Joel R. Newburry to Joel R. Newbury, Sara M. Newbury, property in Kelly Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Mary Ann Asher to Tony Kinser, property in Gregg Township, $135,000.
• Mark A. Rosini trustee, Mary Arlene Rosini, Mary Arlene Rosini living trust to Whispering Mountains Vacation Rentals LLC, property in Hartley Township, $262,000.
• Trevor M. Leitzel, Korrin G.Leitzel to Matthew Saratowski, Shannon Cox, property in Union Township, $285,000.
• Pierre Joanis, Lyde Joanis to Anthony M. Morgan Jr., Gyneeka Morgan, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wanda L. Bottiger, Wanda L. Zechman, George J. Zechman, Blanche R. Calder to Joann R. Hoover, Aaron B. Hoover, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Wanda L. Bottiger, Wanda L. Zechman, George J. Zechman, Blanche R. Calder to Wanda L. Zechman, George J. Zechman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Craig Faust to Craig C. Faust, Jan E. Faust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jennifer L. Brudnicki executor, Jennifer Albright Burdnicki executor, Richard C. Albright estate, Sheryll A. Evans executor to Lester L. Albright, Lester L. Albright II, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Kyle D. Moore, Andre M. Moore to National Transfer Services LLC, property in Kelly Township, $375,000.
• National Transfer Services LLC to James J. Blount III, Alicia R.. Blount, property in Kelly Township, $375,000.
• M. Augustine Fiducia to M. Augustine Fiducia, Carla M. Smith Fiducia, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Lee D. Hoover, Jacque G. Hoover to Ricky E. Keister Jr., Amy J. Keister, property in White Deer Township, $50,000.
• Winifred E. Sell estate, Kenneth Sell administrator to John Weaver, Kurtis Weaver, property in Mifflinburg, $125,000.
• Nicholas R. Rishel, Susan R. Rishel to Robert H. Wolfe, Glenda L. Wolfe, Roberta L. Gembe, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
