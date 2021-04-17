EAGLES MERE - The tallest waterfall in the Loyalsock State Forest can turn to a trickle during the summer months, so spring - especially a spring after a winter with plenty of snowfall - is a great time to visit this hidden gem.
Not too far from Worlds End State Park and accessible via Brunnerdale Road, off Route 42, just south of Eagles Mere, the trailhead has enough parking for several vehicles.
From the trailhead, you'll take the Loyalsock Trail north and west, following its familiar yellow-and-red blazes along Ogdonia Creek, where the sound of running water provides a soundtrack for much of your hike. A maze of hemlocks provide year-round cover along the scenic creek and provides a softer cushion to the forest floor and a welcome respite from the otherwise rocky hike.
When water is flowing well, there are a couple of small stream crossings adjacent to the Ogdonia Creek, so be prepared to get your feet wet.
You'll follow the Loyalsock as it meanders along the Ogdonia Creek until the trail takes a short uphill to the right, then darts back right and up a steeper incline. Here you can take a left if you'd like to make a lollipop loop onto an unblazed, but fairly easily navigable path to the falls.
If following an unblazed trail is not something you're ready to try, stay on the Loyalsock as it switches back several times and catches an old logging road before cutting up toward the falls. Once you've crested the ridgeline, the trail cuts down toward Falls Run and you'll see a blue-blazed trail that cuts to the left. That's your trail to Angel Falls.
For those wishing to continue on the unblazed section that follows Ogdonia Creek, continue along and be prepared for some downed trees and boggy areas - especially after rains. This path goes for just over a half mile. Once you come to an intersection of waterways, look to your right and you'll see a sign warning of no camping in the area. This is where Falls Run intersects with Ogdonia Creek.
Follow Falls Run into the gorge. There are remnants of the old Loyalsock Trail blazes that once went through the gorge before it was rerouted. Another couple of water crossings are necessary before reaching the first of several falls downstream from Angel Falls. Be careful on the rocks as they are often slippery, especially when wet.
As you get closer to Gibson Falls and Angel Falls, the climb becomes a bit steeper, and rockier. I've navigated these areas in several different ways, so there's no one way to go. Just use your best judgment as you can take routes that are steeper or routes closer to the water.
The smaller unnamed falls are gorgeous during times of running water. Clear, pristine water cascades through the gorge and pools in several areas, making for great spots for photos or just watching.
Once you reach Gibson Falls, you have just one more ascent before you reach Angel Falls. Here, you have to walk around a rocky outcrop and up and over before it levels somewhat as you approach Angel Falls.
When you are looking at Angel Falls, there's no doubt you've reached your destination. The sound and sight of the falls is impressive as it cascades straight down a rocky ledge, splashing off the rocks for dozens of stories. Even into early April there were icicles forming on the outer edges.
Viewing Angel Falls from below is a must, as is climbing up to a viewing area to the left where several larger rocks provide a great seating area to view the falls about midway up.
From there, just turn around and follow the blue-blazed trail, which winds its way around the ledge and up to the top of Falls Run. Here there are several viewing areas that provide a vista overlooking the gorge and the facing ridgeline.
The blue-blazed trail follows Falls Run before cutting up and left to an old logging road, then cuts back right to the run again. Cross the run and head up where you'll soon rejoin the Loyalsock Trail. Take a right onto the Loyalsock and you'll crest the ridgeline, the high point of the hike, then it's all downhill back to Ogdonia Creek.
This trial is 2.73 miles if you do the lollipop loop and includes about 540 feet in elevation change. Much of this elevation gain is sudden as you spend a good deal of the hike walking along Ogdonia Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.