LEWISBURG — High-tech electronics has had as big an impact on the security business as it has on nearly every other industry.
“Everything is headed toward electronics,” said Phil Tharp, A-1 Lock and Key owner. “Just like cars. Car keys are disappearing.”
Similarly, Tharp said house keys are disappearing thanks to alarm systems which recognized the user’s phone.
Things have been busy for the independently owned shop, where blanks for keys line a wall. But like other businesses, the security field has faced a challenge getting qualified help.
“It would be nice if there were young people interested who wanted to get into the field,” he mused. “I see in every industry when it comes anything technical, any kids who want to get into the technical fields are going to end up making more than most college graduates because nobody wants to do the work.”
Louanne Tharp, A-1 administrator and office manager, concurred that the tech world is now a big part of security.
Yet a home or business owner need not be a “techie” to get the benefits of the product.
“Most of the systems are user-friendly,” she said. “Some of them you can get a little keypad to arm or disarm your alarm.”
Louann encouraged customers to get the security system they are most comfortable with.
“Some people are just comfortable just doing cameras,” she added. “Some people want both, the alarm and the cameras.”
A monitoring center sends a daily report to A-1 on alarm activity. Some activity can be explained simply and is no more complicated than a low battery.
Phil and Louann noted some customers come to their shop at 1712 W. Market St., Lewisburg, to see “Abby,” the company pet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.