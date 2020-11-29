MILTON — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Central PA Chamber of Commerce staff have heard stories of businesses which have found ways to survive and even thrive in the face of challenging times.
Some of those success stories — and tips on how to enter 2021 with a positive attitude in the face of adversity — will be shared during a symposium to be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, by the chamber.
The Strength to Persevere Leadership Symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those attending can either participate in person at the chamber headquarters, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton, or online via GoToWebinar.
Dr. Kevin Sensenig, of Interaction Dynamics Group, will be the keynote speaker. Panelists will include: Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the chamber; Colleen Fritz, Heritage Springs Memory Care; Sam Haulman, Service Electric Cablevision; Lauren McDonald, The Wealth Factory; and Todd Ross, T-Ross Brothers Construction.
Aikey said the chamber has partnered with Sensenig on multiple past presentations. The idea for this symposium came about as the two discussed a program which could be presented to help businesses and individuals “feel confident going into 2021.”
“I hope the leaders leave the session excited about their resilience,” Sensenig said. “They’ve gone through a lot this year. They can leave with a sense of an aspirational direction for 2021... They will be able to keep their focus on employees and customers in their organization and not get bogged down with near-term fear.”
Panelists will be sharing ways in which their businesses have survived and thrived during the pandemic. Aikey has heard multiple business success stories in the midst of the virus.
Specifically, she pointed to Yogi Shangri La campground, located near Milton.
“With the way they changed and adapted to the needs of clients, they were totally booked,” Aikey said. “They are booked into next year. They had a record-breaking year.”
She said the campground changed the way in which it provided services to those staying at the facility.
“They added a service where you could call to the store and order the supplies you need and have it delivered (to your campsite),” Aikey said. “Folks, of course, ordered more.”
Innovative ideas like those employed by the campground prevailed throughout the chamber membership.
“We have countless members who were busier than ever and it’s because they’ve been able to think outside the box,” Aikey said.
Sensenig has also seen successes among businesses he has been working with.
In one instance, he said an organization’s leader stepped into his position just prior to the onset of the pandemic in March.
“It really caused him to stretch and reach very quickly, to better understand his customer base and who on his team was supportive,” Sensenig said. “Leaders have learned a lot about themselves.”
In another instance, he said one business felt prior to the pandemic that it could not conduct business online.
“Their employees were able to find a way to make a virtual part of their day work,” Sensenig said. “That will be a big help in 2021 for them and beyond... It has been a good experience for them.”
Aikey conceded that some businesses have struggled in the midst of the pandemic.
“We’ve, unfortunately, seen a few businesses that closed,” she said. “They were businesses that were going to close in the near future anyhow.”
Tips on perseverance will be plentiful during the seminar.
“It’s more about how are you going to be mentally and physically prepared for the environment we’re in,” Aikey said.
She said the panelists will be well prepared to talk about how their businesses have overcome the challenges faced this year.
“The group of panelists are a varied group... different types of businesses, sizes, lengths in business,” Aikey said. “They’ve all had different obstacles. Construction, early on (in the pandemic), was not allowed to do anything. How do you keep morale up for your staff?”
Sensenig said the first part of the seminar will deal with leading through uncertain times. The second part will focus on using those skills to start the new year strong.
“We have to be real about the situation,” Sensenig said. “We can’t gloss over the fact that things are happening right now that are not good things. We have to be real... We can’t forget about it, we can’t wish it away.”
With that in mind, he said individuals cannot lose hope in what the future could hold.
Sensenig said leaders should engage their employees in helping to plan for 2021.
“If they can be part of saying ‘here’s what I can do,’ it gives them a sense of hope,” he said. “We think that’s a key element to share with organizations.”
The seminar is open to chamber members and non-members alike. Those attending in person should be masked and practice social distancing.
To register for the seminar and pay fees, visit www.centralpachamber.com/events.
