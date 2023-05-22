Bethany to host 'Beating Guns'

Shane Claiborne 

MILTON — Shane Claiborne will present "Beating Guns" from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 107 S. Front St., Milton. The event is being hosted by Bethany United Methodist Church.

During the program, Claiborne will "beat" an assault weapon into a garden implement. 

