Bethany to host 'Beating Guns'

MILTON — Shane Claiborne will present "Beating Guns" from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 107 S. Front St., Milton. The event is being hosted by Bethany United Methodist Church.
During the program, Claiborne will "beat" an assault weapon into a garden implement.
Claiborne worked with Mother Teresa in Calcutta and founded The Simple Way in Philadelphia. He heads up Red-Letter Christians, a movement of individuals who are committed to living "as if Jesus meant the things he said." He is a champion for grace, which has led him to jail advocating for the homeless, and to countries like Iraq and Afghanistan to stand against war. Now his passion is to end the death penalty and help stop gun violence.
There will be light refreshments served in the church fellowship hall following the demonstration. This program is a part of Bethany’s ongoing commitment to social justice and community involvement.
