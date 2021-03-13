WATSONTOWN — An eighth-grade student in the Warrior Run School District recently learned scores of valuable lessons while collaborating with an entertainment-industry professional to create her first music video.
Jane Petrin learned of the opportunity to have her own music video produced after her school received an email about a program being launched by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Joanne Sloneem, vice president of Education and chief operating officer at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said she learned of the David Z Foundation in July, through a Facebook live event featuring students from Brooklyn College.
"I reached out to the foundation and spoke to them about our after-school programming and our youth mental health initiative," Sloneem said. "We quickly decided that we should partner to pilot a music mentor program, using songwriting as a safe and creative way for students to express themselves."
The foundation — dedicated to "transforming lives through the magic of music" — partners kids with music professionals in order to showcase their creativity through various activities.
"I've always been a big fan of music," Petrin said. "I started piano (lessons) when I was 8."
She and Sloneem participated, virtually, in weekly sessions with Paulie Zablidowsky, president of the organization named in memory of his brother David.
According to his online biography, Paulie is the lead singer of the band Sweet, and the tribute band Bohemian Queen. He has also starred in the television program "Z Rock."
The sessions lasted more than two hours each week, for two months. Zablidowsky meticulously worked Petrin through the process of writing her own song, titled "Just Alright."
"(The song is) about my insecurities, comparing myself to other people," Petrin said.
In addition to learning about the songwriting process, Petrin learned other lessons as a result of crafting her own song.
"I learned maybe I don't need to compare myself to other people," she said. "I am fine just the way I am."
Near the beginning of the process, Zablidowsky had Petrin create a playlist of songs which could serve as an inspiration for her song.
"We worked a lot on lyrics," Petrin said. "Writing lyrics is a lot like poetry."
When it came time to record the song, Zablidowsky asked Petrin to sing her song at various locations.
Julie Petrin, Jane's mother, used her phone to record her daughter playing the piano while singing the song at home.
Jane was also recorded singing the song at the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge, which is located near the Petrin family's Watsontown home.
More than 10 different versions of Jane performing the song were sent to Zablidowsky, who turned it into a music video.
Julie is impressed with the process her daughter was involved with.
"I had no idea this was how big it was going to be," she said, adding that she's thankful her daughter had the opportunity to work with a music professional.
Jane is also thankful she was able to work with Zablidowsky.
"He's a really cool guy," she said. "I'm so glad I got the opportunity to work with him."
The Petrins also expressed thanks to the United Way for the experience Jane had in working with Zablidowsky.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way received funding to support the program from the Degenstein Foundation, Sloneem said.
She worked with Stephanie Reitmeyer, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way's director of Education, to reach out to schools to recruit students to participate in the program.
In addition to Petrin, Sloneem said students from the Shikellamy and Mount Carmel school districts had music videos produced through the program.
"It actually didn't take that long to pull together," Sloneem said, of the program. "The David Z Foundation already had the platform we needed to build the program, so we were able to bring it to fruition rather quickly.
"Each student we worked with impressed and surprised us with their investment in the songwriting process and their willingness to share their emotions and feelings with us," Sloneem said.
"Jane was unique in the fact that she also wrote and played the piano portion of her song," she added. "When I first heard her sing and play, I had goosebumps. It was a beautiful experience."
Jane's song debuted during a recent online fundraiser held by the David Z Foundation. Her video was played among videos by music professionals.
The video can be viewed by searching for "Just Alright" by Jane Petrin on YouTube.
Petrin is the daughter of Caleb and Julie Petrin. She has an older brother, Joe.
In addition to music, Jane enjoys drawing. Her favorite subjects in school are science and geometry.
Jane, who is 14, hopes to pursue a career in science.
"I want to go into science, and be a chemist, or a bioengineer," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.