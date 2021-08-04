Pandemic impacts roof replacement

MILTON — The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in some delays to an approximately $300,000 project to replace the roof of the Milton Towers.
Construction materials which will be used in the replacement project currently fill a portion of the parking lot at the facility.
“We’re putting on a new roof,” Pat Mack, deputy director of the Housing Authority of Northumberland County, confirmed. “Those materials (in the parking lot) are for the new roof. What you see is mainly the insulation.”
He said the roof currently on the building, which is owned and operated by the authority, is approximately 30 years old.
“It has treated us very well, especially for the beating it takes with the sunshine, the wind, and the rain,” Mack said.
The project was placed out for bid in the fall, with Mack noting the housing authority had hoped to complete the replacement prior to the winter.
“We made an award and started going through the whole ‘let’s order materials and get them in here,’” Mack said. “It was quickly apparent, even back then, there was going to be delays of multiple weeks.’”
In spite of the delays caused by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mack said the price has not increased.
“We got lucky, (the rates were) set back when we awarded it,” Mack said. “The bulk of the materials were procured at that time. They held them in a warehouse.”
Although most of the materials for the roof replacement are now on hand, Mack said there are other delays.
“Now we’re having a problem making things sync up,” he explained. “These materials were delayed (arriving), which meant we had to delay the crane and the vacuum truck to put them up. We’re in a holding pattern, with the schedule for the crane and the vacuum truck.
“We’re expecting an opening in the next couple of weeks, to get us started.”
Once in place, Mack said the new roof should last for 30 years.
