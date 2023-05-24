MILTON — The Milton Historical Society is seeking information on the F.G.F. Fifty Good Fellows organization.
According to information provided by Ron Honson, the organization was formed Aug. 16, 1906 and disbanded in 1928. It started out with 15 members, and grew to 255.
The first meeting was held on the second floor of the Bouy building. The group later met on the second floor of Hertz Meat Market, on the second floor of the White Deer Water Company building, and in a room over Bolen’s store.
Banquets, and later reunion banquets, were held in 1912, 1913, 1914, 1917, 1952, 1957 and 1970.
Anyone with information on the group should contact Johnson at 570-412-5548.
