LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will celebrate cultures from around the world on from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the courtyard.
Bucknell University Foreign Language Teaching Assistants will facilitate hands-on activities and share about their respective homes and cultures.
“The Passport to the World program aims to promote cultural awareness and diversity and enhance the imagination of our community's children.” explained Dena Isleem, the Foreign Language Teaching Assistants program coordinator.
During the event, families will explore engaging, interactive, and hands-on opportunities that will foster tolerance and inclusion of different traditions, religions, appearances, languages and art forms.
“This program is so unique in that it provides families with the opportunity to make connections with those from different backgrounds,” adds Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “It’s a great opportunity to expose children to cultures and experiences from around the world.”
This program is recommended for children ages 2-10.
