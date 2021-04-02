LEWISBURG — After having students on campus for in-person instruction throughout the pandemic that reshaped the 2020-2021 academic year, Bucknell University will again welcome students to campus for in-person classes in 2021-2022.
The university will also return to its regular, unmodified academic calendar for the fall semester, and potentially the spring 2022 semester, barring a COVID-19 resurgence.
First-year students will arrive on campus for New Student Orientation Wednesday, Aug. 18, with fall semester classes beginning on Monday, Aug. 23.
Unlike fall 2020, there will be a fall break beginning when classes end on Friday, Oct. 8, and extending through Tuesday, Oct. 12; and students will have a Thanksgiving break. Fall classes will end on Tuesday, Dec. 7, with final exams finishing on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Spring semester classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with spring break scheduled from March 12 to 20.
“During this academic year, the campus community has come together as never before to meet the demands of this unprecedented challenge and ensure students could attend in-person classes,” President John Bravman said. “Given the rising rate of vaccination across the nation, we feel confident that campus operations will return to a greater level of normalcy in 2021-22.”
Bucknell will continue to adhere to its COVID-19 class schedule next fall, which allows 30-minutes between classes for aerosol dispersion and additional cleaning, if needed.
“As we move forward and emerge from the pandemic, we will do so cautiously and deliberately,” said Robert Midkiff, vice president for strategic initiatives. “Hopefully, by next January, we will no longer need to have these (additional cleaning) extensions.”
Midkiff also credits faculty, staff and students for coming together as “an amazing community that works well together in a crisis.”
He anticipates the university will likely continue to conduct outdoor classes when the weather permits, and maintain enhanced outdoor WiFi capacity and other measures instituted during the pandemic.
Susquehanna announces return to in-person instruction
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced its intention to return to fully in-person instruction for the fall of 2021.
In accordance with U.S. State Department guidelines and host-country protocols, Susquehanna’s Global Opportunities program will also resume travel for study-abroad experiences.
“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, our planning and decision-making will continue to focus on the health and safety of our students and employees,” said University President Jonathan Green.
Although the constantly changing nature of the pandemic may require the university to adjust these plans, it is believed that expanded availability of the COVID-19 vaccine will allow students to return to fully in-person instruction, which is a hallmark of a Susquehanna education.
“The pandemic has affirmed the advantages of residential learning in a higher education community,” Green said. “While our faculty, staff, and students created remarkably rich learning opportunities across our curriculum, we were reminded of how much richer those experiences are when we are together.”
Susquehanna has maintained a hybrid learning environment throughout the fall and spring semesters. Hybrid learning has been supported by Susquehanna’s Center for Teaching and Learning, which trained faculty in all the design principles and best practices for teaching a successful hybrid or online course, as well as provided guidance in applicable technologies and pedagogical practices.
