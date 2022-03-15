District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Tyler T. Adams, 23, of Lewisburg, had misdemeanor counts of institutional vandalism educational facility and obstruction of administration of law or other government function held for court.
• Adam L. Culp, 31, of Lewisburg entered a guilty plea to summary retail theft take merchandise. Misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and retail theft alter label were withdrawn.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Milton woman has been charged with driving under the influence, underage consumption and related counts as the result of a crash which occurred at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 11 at 2662 Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Holly Smith was traveling west on Crossroads Drive when the vehicle struck an embankment. Smith was charged after being administered sobriety tests.
Two-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:28 p.m. March 9 at Main Street and Atlantic Avenue, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Crystal Huff, 70, of Montandon, attempted to turn left from Atlantic Avenue onto Main Street and struck a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by William Phillips, 76, of Milton.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOTVILLE — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:20 a.m. March 10 at Main and Washington streets, Turbotville.
Troopers said Ethan Beatty, 32, of Watsontown, was traveling southbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to strike a tree.
Beatty and a 1-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were not injured.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWSNHIP — A New Columbia man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:39 a.m. March 12 along Spruce Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was being driven by Steven Dreisbach, 44, along Spruce Run Road when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
One-vehicle crash
NEW BERLIN — A 17-year-old Lewisburg girl declined to be transported to the hospital for treatment of a possible injury following a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:24 p.m. March 8 along Vine Street, New Berlin.
Troopers said a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta driven by the girl lost traction, traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Lewisburg man was not injured in a crash which occurred at 12:50 p.m. March 9 along Black Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
A 2010 Ford Focus driven by Karl Catherman lost traction, traveled off the roadway and struck a pole, troopers said.
One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:54 a.m. March 9 along Route 104, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2009 Ford Edge driven by Mark Rearick, 52, of Mifflinburg, lost traction and struck a ditch.
One-vehicle crash with injury
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Aden Lipinski, 18, of New Columbia, sustained a possible injury when a 2009 Ford Focus he was driving went through an intersection and struck a ditch.
Troopers said Lipinski was transported to an area hospital for treatment following the crash, which occurred at 4:38 a.m. March 10 along Ridge Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Robert Kulaga, 58, of Muncy Valley, fled the scene after troopers said his 2002 Dodge Dakota struck a parked 2002 Ford Focus belonging to Nancy Tyler, 72, of Northumberland.
The incident was reported at 12:55 p.m. Feb. 26 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Someone stole a generator, valued at $1,000, from a 64-year-old Danville man.
Troopers said the theft occurred at 10:14 a.m. March 11 along Oak Grove Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 35-year-old Turbotville woman reported an identity theft.
The report was made at 5:24 p.m. March 11 along Altmyer Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Disorderly conduct
TURBOTVILLE — An unidentified 27-year-old Turbotville woman was charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:53 p.m. March 9 along Main Street, Turbotville.
Troopers released no further details on the incident.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers have deemed a case of harassment reported against a 4-year-old Selinsgrove girl as unfounded.
It was reported that someone pulled the girl’s hair at 11:27 a.m. March 6 along Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Harassment charges have been filed against two 15-year-old Lewisburg girls as the result of an incident which occurred at 4 p.m. March 5 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said the girls put dirty mop water into a cup and gave it to a 15-year-old Watsontown girl to drink.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — During an altercation, troopers said Brian Weaver, 39, of Watsontown, and a 14-year-old Watsontown boy pushed one another.
The incident occurred at 6:16 p.m. March 12 along Hughes Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Valerie Snyder, 65, of Danville, reported being harassed by a 16-year-old Danville girl.
The incident occurred at 9:46 a.m. March 12 along Jerseytown Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 47-year-old Mifflinburg woman reported a fraudulent unemployment claim being opened in her name.
The report was filed at 11:25 a.m. March 13 along Penns Creek Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Randy D. Davis, Robin M. Davis to Daniel R. Martin, Edna Jane Martin, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Jeffrey McCall, Libby M. McCall to Libby McCall, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Felipe Benedit trustee, Benedit 1 living and grantor trust to Beatriz Nieves Benedit, property in East Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Duane L. Kling to Duane L. Kling, Cathleen A. Kling, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Connor Construction Inc. to John W. McKintry, Noreen McKintry, property in East Buffalo Township, $83,000.
• John K. McIlwaine, Melanie S. McIlwaine to Joel K. Sumfest, Virginia M. Sumfest, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brian L. Yoder, Krista M. Yoder to Brandi Lynn Rine, Zachary Dwight Rine, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Margaret Kling Rahn, Gerald F. Kling estate, Donna S. Kling heir, Lisa Kling Roth heir to Buffalo Valley Greenhouses LLC, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Herbert F. Kling estate, Christopher P. Kling executor to Buffalo Valley Greenhouses LLC, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Thomas John Marzocchi, Kayann E. Busshaus, Kayann E. Carvell to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Barbara E. Bowers to Kimberly D. Whipple, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Hunter J. Carrick, Kimberly A. Carrick to Cory Botts, Bobbie Jo Botts, property in Hartley Township, $235,000.
• Shane P. Failor, Sandi L. Failor to Audriana Libby, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Daniel B. Holt, Esther Z. Holt, Bryan Holt, Marie Holt to Daniel B. Holt, Esther Z. Holt, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lohr C. Allen executor, Lulu L. Hoffman estate, Cloyd A. Lohr executor, Lena K. Baumer executor to Douglas S. Boop, Jennifer K. Boop, property in Lewis Township, $160,000.
• Kathy E. Pyle executor, Dennis M. Smith estate to Abram M. Zimmerman, Wilma Z. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $31,467.
• Winston H. Griffith to Therese A. Meek, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert Michael Cormell, Michael Cormell, Rita Jean Cormell to Robert Michael Cormell, Rita Jean Cormell, property in East Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Eric S. Campbell, Ali M. Campbell to Ali M. Campbell, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Edward J. Barrett, Melinda S. Barrett to Adam W. Neuhauser, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bradley A. Niemiec, Meghan Beck to Brown Street Apartments LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Cheyenne H. Yordy, Jessica Abbott to Jessica Abbott, property in Union Township, $1.
• David H. Ebersole to Jared M Harris, Jessica L. Harris, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Pedro H. Valdes, Maria A. Valdes to Susan McDowell, property in Union Township, $350,000.
• Jeffrey A. Snyder, Tina M. Snyder to Green Hills Land LLC, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• William C. Renninger Jr., Doris J. Renninger to William C. Renninger Jr., Doris J. Renninger, William D. Hall trustee, Torie J. Susan trustee, Renninger irrevocable residential and income asset trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Colby Wade Case, Jennifer L. Case to Colby Wade Case, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Brent Miller Trucking LLC to Citizens’ Electric Company, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Paul D. Carroll to Wu Jin Wu, property in White Deer Township, $31,000.
• Anna B. Walter to Ronald M. Wagner, Jamie E. Wagner, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
