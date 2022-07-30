MILTON — Milton Area School District will see a leadership change this September as Dr. John Bickhart takes over as superintendent upon the retirement of Dr. Cathy Keegan.
Bickhart, who currently serves as assistant to the superintendent while he transitions into his new role, will formally take on the superintendent title on Sept. 14, a position he is eager to dive into.
"(The transition) has been a unique opportunity that many people do not get. I appreciate the insight and the valuable knowledge that Dr. Keegan has provided ... to be talking and discussing with someone who has led a district for twelve years is a great opportunity," said Bickhart. "What I'm seeing already is that there are a lot of systems in place organizationally, and what I'm excited about is when there are those types of structures in place, I think the type of leader I am fits that perfectly."
Bickhart graduated from Susquehanna University in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education, and taught in Maryland for two years before family brought him back to Pennsylvania, where he started teaching in the Danville Area School District.
He worked as an elementary school teacher there for five years before pursuing an administrative role, graduating from Bloomsburg University in 2008 with his master's degree in curriculum instruction and principal certification. He became an elementary school principal in Danville that year.
"I knew in college that I wanted to teach, but I also had an itch for administration, and once I got into Danville and started working, the great people I worked with there gave me that opportunity," Bickhart said.
In 2018 he received his doctorate from Immaculata University and in 2020 he was selected as the new curriculum director for Danville, a position he credits with accelerating his administrative experience and preparing him to take on the role of superintendent in Milton.
Bickhart, who grew up in Sunbury and who has lived in Milton now for 17 years, said the announcement of Keegan's retirement spurred him to really consider his future in education moving forward.
"Timing was everything as it was coming together. I didn't anticipate leaving Danville but when this role opened I had that experience and felt pretty good with where I was," he said. "Her forward looking of how she was going to retire allowed me to really contemplate whether this was the right role for me."
Bickhart's three children, Luke, 7, Emma, 11, and Ryan, 16, are all students in the district and his wife, Jillian, works for Evangelical Community Hospital.
"We are fully invested in this area and this community. Our families are here, this is where we call home," he said. "It was always in my head that if I wanted to be superintendent, if I wanted to go to that next level, where would that be? I remember saying to my wife — we were on a walk one day probably two or three years ago — I said 'I want to be a superintendent in Milton.'"
Bickhart highlighted the many successes of the district he is set to take over, and emphasized a desire to build upon those accomplishments to benefit the entire community.
"I'm walking into a $14 million dollar (athletic) athletic facility that is going to engage the community, we're starting a project at Baugher Elementary that is going to renovate where our youngest learners are," he said. "Those are great opportunities that not all leaders get a chance to be part of."
Filling the shoes of an established leader is a tall order, especially coming off the heels of a pandemic and at the outset of a massive renovation project, but Bickhart said the challenge is part of his excitement.
"I want to be that next chapter, and I really believe over the course of time we can do some great things, build off the successes that exist, and that's a challenge and an exciting thing all at the same time," he said.
Meeting all of the district's faculty and staff has been his favorite part of the transition so far and that connection is something he believes is paramount to a smooth change in leadership.
"I care, I want to be here, this is my home, but beyond my home, we're going to do great things here, and every person here is a valuable piece of the puzzle," he added.
As he enters his first year as superintendent, Bickhart said one of his broad goals is to work from the bottom up to identify and address the priorities of each school building and its leaders.
"I want to establish goals that are twofold, ones that allow for growth professionally but also are concrete," he said. "I think if we prioritize first we can set goals that are meaningful and manageable."
Bickhart also emphasized the importance of collaboration across all levels of district leadership in creating a roadmap for the future of Milton schools.
"I don't want it to be a top down, 'Here are my goals, you will do as I say.' What I want to see happen is, as our team builds goals and they work with their staff, that they will mesh into the goals I have," he said. "It shouldn't just be what my goals are but what our goals are as a district, and we need that input from our leaders and our teachers to ensure that's the direction we're moving."
For Bickhart, the success lies in maintaining a positive, encouraging environment not just for students, but for faculty, staff and parents.
"I believe my strength is relating to people, motivating people, and engaging the adults," Bickhart said. "My number one job as a leader of this organization is to ensure that every person that walks in the door here loves being here and is motivated to be here. If that happens, and people are absolutely passionate about what they are doing and believe they are supported, that's when students will achieve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.