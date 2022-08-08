MEDFORD — Katherine Sullivan, of Mifflinburg, recently graduated the from Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University. The school's 40th commencement ceremony was held May 22.
Katherine Sullivan graduates from veterinary college
Matthew Farrand
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Drum circle provides community connection
- Black Botanists Week started by Bucknell professor
- Eckert takes Selinsgrove late model win
- Katherine Sullivan graduates from veterinary college
- Crosscutters sweep Trenton; move into first place
- Scoreboard
- Diamondbacks play the Pirates in first of 4-game series
- Unsolved 1986 homicide scene ‘closed-up tomb’
Most Popular
Articles
- Watsontown CVS to close Aug. 23
- Teens seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
- Missing 2-year-old located
- Central PA Havoc win second national title in a row
- Michigan woman in custody following crash
- Lewisburg man accused of kidnapping minor
- Mary J. Scott
- Historic document found in Sunbury law office
- Forensic audit ongoing in Buffalo Township
- Milton prepares for vote on additional officers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.