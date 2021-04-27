LEWISBURG — Papers were filed Tuesday in district court alleging Justyn D. Holmes, 41, of Selinsgrove, sexually assaulted a girl.
Holmes will be charged with single counts of felony rape of child, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault. Misdemeanor allegations of indecent assault forcible compulsion and corruption of minors were also filed. Bail information was not immediately available and a preliminary hearing date has not been set.
The allegations go back to 2008, according to the filing, and were activated by a Childline investigation. The alleged victim was interviewed Aug. 7 at the Onslow (N.C.) Child Advocacy Center. The victim alleged that Holmes was acting aggressively, held her on the bed and used his finger to sexually assault her on one occasion.
On another occasion a few months afterward, Holmes allegedly used force to rape the victim in a bedroom at a residence on South Armory Drive, East Buffalo Township. When asked whether she told her mother, it was alleged that the victim's mother did not believe the child.
The victim also alleged that Holmes was abusive when her mother was pregnant, and claimed the man and her mother were engaged in sexual acts in the same bed at close proximity.
Troopers mentioned they contacted Holmes in February following a separate arrest for fleeing and eluding law enforcement. At that time, Holmes said he had not seen the victim in about 10 years and believed she was living with her father in a southern state. He also denied all accusations when interviewed.
Papers alleged that earlier this year, the victim picked Holmes out of a photo lineup on the basis of a neck tattoo, wide eyes and hair. The victim's mother, it was also noted, has since died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.