MILTON — New Milton Area School District locker rooms which opened for use at the start of the 2022-2023 school year were vandalized during Friday's home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a press release issued late Sunday by the school district.
"Moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton, various acts of vandalism were found in the visitors locker room," the release stated. "The damage found is consistent with pictures shared on various social media sites. Those posts feature Selinsgrove football players showcasing acts of vandalism in Milton's visitors locker room."
