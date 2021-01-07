LEWISBURG — Lane restrictions are now in place for crack sealing along Route 15 northbound and southbound in Kelly, East Buffalo, Union townships and Lewisburg Borough.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will perform crack sealing from the Union/Snyder County line to the West Milton exit. Work will take place during daylight hours through Friday, Jan. 29.
