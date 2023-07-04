Covered bridge photo contest winner announced

BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau recently announced this year’s Covered Bridge Photo Contest winner.
The winning image will be featured as the 2023 Covered Bridge Puzzle. This puzzle will be released in the fall as the thirteenth installment in the bureau’s limited-edition series, and will feature the Jud Christian Covered Bridge for the first time.
Mark Koskulitz’s photo of the Jud Christian Bridge in Columbia County was selected as this year’s overall winner. Koskulitz retired in 2021 from his career as a math teacher and football coach for the Hazleton Area School District. He was first introduced to photography by his brother John in 2007, and they have shared many adventures together including visits to many of the National Parks. His favorite photographic interests include landscapes, wildlife, macro photography, and rural or rustic scenes. He grew up in West Hazleton and currently resides in Conyngham.
Several other photographers were recognized in this year’s contest with an honorable mention designation: Jimmy Tighe (photo featuring Esther Furnace Covered Bridge), Dave Nolte (West Paden Covered Bridge), Margie Hunsinger (Esther Furnace Covered Bridge), and Brandi Whitenight (Fowlersville Covered Bridge).
The Jud Christian Covered Bridge was built in 1876 by William L. Manning, at a cost of $239. It is located 5 miles northeast of Millville and Iola on Ardens Hill Road, off Sereno Hollow Road. It spans Little Fishing Creek between Jackson and Pine Townships, in Columbia County.
This Queen Post truss bridge is 53-feet long and in near-perfect condition. The bridge is still open to vehicular thru-traffic. It was named after a farmer and lumberman, Jud Christian, who lived nearby. The farm’s old mill still stands a short distance from the bridge on private property.
The Visitors Bureau is now taking pre-orders for the 550-piece puzzle.
No payment will be taken at the time of pre-order. When the finished puzzles arrive — likely in September — those on the pre-order list will be contacted directly to arrange pickup or shipping plans. Afterward, any puzzles not reserved for pre-orders will be made available to the general public to purchase at the Visitors Bureau Welcome Center.
A donation of $2 from every puzzle sold will be made by the Bureau to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association to go toward restoration and preservation of local covered bridge treasures. The Columbia County Covered Bridge Association restores, preserves, and advocates for the covered bridges of Columbia County for historical and recreational purposes.
