Covered bridge photo contest winner announced

The Jud Christian Covered Bridge, in Columbia County.

 PROVIDED BY COLUMBIA-MONTOUR VISITORS BUREAU

BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau recently announced this year’s Covered Bridge Photo Contest winner.

The winning image will be featured as the 2023 Covered Bridge Puzzle. This puzzle will be released in the fall as the thirteenth installment in the bureau’s limited-edition series, and will feature the Jud Christian Covered Bridge for the first time.

