LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Danville man was killed and a 37-year-old Danville woman injured when they were thrown from their motorcycle when it struck a deer in the roadway Sunday evening in Montour County.
State Police at Milton reported the crash occurred at 8:04 p.m. Sunday along Stump Road, east of Starner Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Shawn P. Dunmeyer was driving a 2008 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide westbound on Stump Road when it struck a deer in the roadway. Dunmeyer and passenger Cindy K. Swanger were thrown from the motorcycle, police noted. Dunmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Neither were wearing helmets, it was noted. Swanger was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries, police reported.
