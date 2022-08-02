LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) recently received a grant from the PPL Foundation which will support the Count Me In program.
Count Me In aims to make the LCM accessible to all families.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) recently received a grant from the PPL Foundation which will support the Count Me In program.
Count Me In aims to make the LCM accessible to all families.
The LCM has participated in two national programs aimed at providing free or reduced price admission since its opening.
Museums for All, through the Association of Children’s Museums and Institute of Museums and Library Services, and Blue Star Museums, in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families.
The LCM announced a plan to continue expanding this program to include its Summer Chill Series, which provides reduced admission, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) activities and extended hours at the Museum. This event is recommended for all ages and there is no charge for admission.
Remaining Summer Chill events on the schedule included 4 to 6 p.m. Friday Aug. 12 and 4 to 6 pm. Friday, Sept. 23 at the LCM, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process.
Contact the Lewisburg Children’s Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.