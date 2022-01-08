LEWISBURG — Russian Orthodox Christmas Day in central Pennsylvania began with snow cover.
The St. John Russian Orthodox Mission Church met Friday morning for the second of two services observing the Day. Food and other festivities followed the worship service in English at the Lewisburg Club.
The Rev. Father George Sharonoff referred to the time leading up to the celebration as a time of preparation for the arrival of Jesus. He asked that celebrants also prepare themselves to receive "the body and blood of Christ" in the form of communion.
"We always need to be ready," he told the gathering of about 25 people. "We do this by things we do in our church. By the fasts, by alms-giving and by being ready to feed the hungry and clothe the naked."
Deacon Paul Siewers assisted with readings and other parts of the service. He was attracted to the Russian Orthodox church while a student, in part through the writing of Fyodor Dostoevsky and Alexander Solzhenitzyn.
Siewers observed that the faith of the Russian people survived through decades of Communist rule.
Olesya Siewers came from Russia to the United States when the borders opened in 1996, about five years after the Soviet Union collapsed. She recalled a time when celebrating Christmas was not permitted.
"When I was growing up, the churches were pretty much closed," Siewers said. "We didn't have Christmas as an official celebration. Instead of celebrating Christmas, we celebrated New Year. Whatever people do for Christmas, we used to do for New Year."
Siewers said Russian New Year is a big, commercialized holiday as it was before the fall of the Soviet Union.
In contrast, Christmas in Russia is more spiritual and celebrated in churches. She found it reassuring that the Russian holiday, celebrated in January according to the Julian calendar, remained traditional.
Food accompanied the two-service observance, starting with a fish and vegetarian Holy Supper son Christmas Eve. A "big feast" with meats was planned for after the Christmas Day service.
"Russians make special dishes also, some are similar to here," Siewers said. "We have meat dumplings and potato pierogies, a popular thing. We have many salads including one with chopped vegetables and cold meat."
Borscht, gelled meats in cooled broth and other treats were also part of the Christmas Day feast.
