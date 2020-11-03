LEWISBURG — Recent emails from President John Bravman to Bucknell University students noted easing of some restrictions in place due to a previous uptick of COVID-19 cases on campus as well as a reminder for students to be good citizens.
Classes of 25 students or less resumed in person this week with all classes permitted to meet in person starting Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the discretion of the professor. Other activities, such as clubs and athletics, would also resume by midweek. About three weeks remained in the fall semester.
Cooperation in community-wide steps toward maintaining good health was also part of the president’s messages.
“I urge you to stay aware of the obligations of being part of a community, both at Bucknell and at home,” Bravman added in a message sent Oct. 30. “So you and your peers are able to finish the semester in good health and return to your families and home communities safely.”
However, weekend reports from the Bull Run neighborhood of Lewisburg indicated residents were fearful that students were gathering unmasked and engaged in potentially unhealthy behavior. Loud gatherings and alcohol consumption were also reported.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost observed there have been complaints, but if less than 25 people are involved and alcoholic beverages are served, a gathering is not in violation of a current ordinance. It was noted that the department does not enforce state Department of Health guidelines for mask use.
Yost added that 19 additional hours of patrols were added during Halloween day and into the evening.
Officers were assigned to two weekend incidents in the university area. A report of a disorderly gathering was received at 12:58 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at 115 S. Seventh St. An officer was also assigned to a report of a drug law violation at 1:39 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at the St. George Street underpass.
Other weekend calls in the same area included a report of a suspicious circumstance (11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, South Fifth Street, Lewisburg), disorderly conduct (12:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 638 St. Catherine St.) and an intoxicated person (1:48 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, South Seventh and St. Catherine streets).
From Tuesday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Nov. 2 the department has issued “university related” citations for disorderly gatherings (3), social gathering violations (14), underage consumption (18), open alcohol container (4), public intoxication (3) and false identification to obtain alcohol (8). The university was alerted, Yost noted, to each citation.
Bravman’s email noted all students would be tested for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week after the uptick to 10 confirmed cases over a week ago. Students who traveled more than 30 miles off campus were also still required to stay off campus and engage in remote learning for the rest of the semester.
