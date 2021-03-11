Burglary, assault charges filed against Milton man

MILTON — Burglary and assault charges have been filed against a Milton man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 14 at 751 Mahoning St., Apt. 69, Milton.
Kareem Dominic Ray, 30, of 83 Showers Road, has been charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and harassment.
According to documents filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton by Dan Embeck, an officer with the Milton Police Department, John Tilghman opened the door to his apartment to have Ray step inside asking if he gave alcohol to Diandra Washington.
When Tilghman said he did provide Washington with alcohol, Ray allegedly punched him in the face.
Upon falling to the ground, police said Tilghman hit his head on a large cinder block. Ray then punched Tilghman in the head two or three more times before leaving the apartment.
Tilghman reported to police that Ray then shoved Washington into a red car and drove off.
According to court documents, Ray told police he was working at the time of the assault. However, records from his employer indicate he clocked out approximately one hour prior to the alleged assault.
According to court records, Tilghman was treated at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for a brain bleed, scalp laceration and small laceration on his lower lip.
Ray was arraigned Wednesday before Diehl and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.
