LEWISBURG — The Dale-Engle-Walker House, located at 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg, will be open 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
As visitors tour this historic house, they will learn how Scots-Irish immigrant Samuel Dale and the Dale-Engle-Walker House are intertwined with the Susquehanna Valley’s history about local agriculture, tenant farmers of the 1800’s, and the Engle's dairy farm of the 1940’s.
The facility features he renovated Engle milk house, replica wagon shed with farm tools, and a 1789 restored log cabin. The house sits on a hillside overlooking agricultural fields in Buffalo Township, with Buffalo Creek about 100 yards to the north and Dale’s Ridge to the west.
Tours are open to the public and free of charge, although donations are appreciated. For more information, contact the Union County Historical Society at at info@unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org.
