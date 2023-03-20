Election Board

The Northumberland County Board of Elections met Monday afternoon to discuss the upcoming Matulewicz v. Northumberland County Board of Elections hearing, schedule for Friday, March 24. From left, Commissioner Kym Best, Judge Hugh A. Jones, and President Judge Paige Rosini.

SUNBURY — During a special meeting held Monday afternoon, the Northumberland County Board of Elections authorized its solicitor to respond to a suit filed by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.

“I will note that said response that was previously authorized was filed, and there is a hearing on this Friday at 11 a.m. in courtroom number one,” said Judge Paige Rosini, during the meeting.

