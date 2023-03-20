SUNBURY — During a special meeting held Monday afternoon, the Northumberland County Board of Elections authorized its solicitor to respond to a suit filed by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
“I will note that said response that was previously authorized was filed, and there is a hearing on this Friday at 11 a.m. in courtroom number one,” said Judge Paige Rosini, during the meeting.
After the county stated he missed the deadline to file his petition to appear on the Republican ballot for the primary election in May, Matulewicz filed a writ of mandamus petition with the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas, seeking to have his name added to the ballot.
“It was a mandamus action, which only the common pleas court can hear, so that’s why it went directly to the court,” said Judge Hugh A. Jones who sits on the board, along with Rosini and Commissioner Kym Best.
Senior Judge Thomas James, of the Columbia-Montour Court of Common Pleas, is set to preside over the hearing.
