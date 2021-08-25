Watsontown to renovate Ash Street property

WATSONTOWN — The Borough of Watsontown is moving forward with plans to rehabilitate a property at 720 Ash St. which it was granted a conservatorship over earlier this year.
In April, Borough Manager Jay Jarrett announced Watsontown had been granted a conservatorship over the home by the courts. The house was condemned in 2019 after police reported finding more than a dozen cats in “unlivable conditions” inside.
During Monday’s council meeting, Jarrett reported the borough received approval from the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas to move forward with its plans to rehabilitate the property.
“We engaged a person who is going to do work on the property for us,” Jarrett said. “He is going to get started, in a week or two, to clean it up.”
According to Jarrett, the borough plans to rehabilitate and sell the property. He noted that periodic updates on the progress must be provided to the courts, which must also ultimately approve the sale of the property.
“This is a first for us in Watsontown,” Jarrett said. “It’s not something we took lightly.”
He said the borough is also giving careful consideration to the future of the former Santander Bank building on Main Street.
The Watsontown Historical Association has offered to purchase the building from the borough for $129,000, the same price the borough paid for the property in 2019.
Council has discussed the possibility of moving the borough offices and police department to the facility.
On Monday, Jarrett said a committee tasked with making a recommendation about the property to council met for the first time with representatives from the historical association.
Jarrett previously noted the committee is comprised of council members Ralph Young, Dennis Confer and Fred Merrill, Mayor Russ McClintock and community member Tom Hetherington.
“Nothing, at this point, has been decided for sure (about the building),” Jarrett said.
He added that the committee will be meeting with representatives from the historical association again in the near future.
“There’s no hurry,” Jarrett said, of the borough’s timeline for making a decision on the property. “This building, I’ve said it publicly, it’s not costing the borough anything. The goal is to make the right decision.”
In business actions, council on Monday approved selling $10 vendor permits to individuals who wish to set up spaces on borough property during the Saturday, Sept. 25 community yard sales.
“Every year, we have an issue with people setting up in the parks,” Jarrett said. “The question was raised last month, what if we sold permits?”
Proceeds from the sale of permits will go to the Watsontown Police Department’s Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund. The program provides holiday gifts to community children in need.
“We will enforce (the permits) starting on Friday (Sept. 24),” Jarrett said. “If somebody doesn’t have a permit, they will be given the option to buy a permit.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a permit should contact the borough at 570-538-1000.
The purchase of a new police car, at a cost of $48,926, was approved. Jarrett said the purchase was delayed by one year, and the new vehicle will replace the oldest in the department’s fleet.
A $9,000 contract was awarded to Bixler Pyrotechnics to provide a fireworks display July 4, 2022, in the borough.
Jarrett said the cost of the contract increased for the first time in years, from $8,050.
Trick-or-treat hours were approved to be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The Watsontown Area Business Association’s annual Halloween parade will step off at 6 that evening along Elm Street.
