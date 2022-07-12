WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Bank has announced the addition of a new assistant vice president, retail operations manager, Dawn Garrison.
Garrison earned a AIB General Banking Diploma from the PBA Intermediate School of Banking and specializes in the area of bank operations. She also is a graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley, 2013.
Garrison lives with her family as a resident of Beaver Springs, where she is active in the Zion United Methodist Church as both a parishioner and also serves as the church treasurer.
