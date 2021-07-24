Note: Part one of this feature appeared in last week’s Weekender.
DILLTOWN — After covering the 26 miles to and from Blacklick along the Ghost Town Trail of Indiana County, my daughter and I made a pitstop at Dillburg, then it was back on the bikes and eastward toward Vintondale.
This six-mile segment of the trail included two mining ghost towns, as well as the Eliza Furnace, a National Register of Historic Site on the western edge of Vintondale.
Unlike the segment running west to Blacklick, this segment of the trail is largely flat and while it still largely follows Blacklick Creek, it also runs near Wehrum Road and alongside private tracts, which include some homes.
A reclamation project in the former Wehrum area provided about 4.5 acres of greenspace alongside the trail. The project involved hauling out about 65,000 tons of coal refuse at the site. Beneficial ash was used to fill in a 160-foot deep mine shaft and several hazardous concrete abandoned coal-cleaning pits. The site was then covered with soil and seeded.
Wehrum (1901-1934), as with many of the ghost towns along the trail, was bustling in its day. The mine supported the town, which is said to have included over 230 houses, churches, a jail and a post office. Interestingly, it was Warren Delano, uncle of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who developed the town.
From time to time as you bike through, you can glance off into the woods and see the remnants of a former structure. We chose to stay on our bikes, opting not to explore on this day.
As you approach Vintondale, the trail crosses Main Street and the North Branch of Blacklick Creek, where work is ongoing to clean up streams in hopes of reintroducing fishing as a recreational activity.
Crossing the stream as we headed east, I pointed to three spouts of water rising from the creek. Turns out, those spouts of water are the Vinton No. 6 boreholes and produce an average of 1,080 gallons of acid mine drainage per minute, all of which flows into the stream. And yes, it’s per minute, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
As you continue across Main Street, the massive Eliza Furnace comes into view. We detailed the work involved at these iron furnaces in the mid 1800s and how they became the first industries of this valley in last week’s installment.
Eliza Furnace is considered one of the commonwealth’s best-preserved furnaces and was operational 1846-49. It’s one of only a few in the nation which still has its original heat exchanger. Vintondale also features a monument to the miners of the area.
While it’s rare that hiking or biking needs to take you far from central Pa., the trek to western Pa. for the Ghost Town Trail was well worth the roughly two-hour drive.
More information can be found at www.indianacountyparks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.