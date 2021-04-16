LONG POND — Weis Markets and Pocono Raceway have announced the second annual Weis Markets Hometown Heroes program. This community-focused initiative will identity and recognize everyday individuals who have gone above and beyond.
Members of the Weis Markets staff, Pocono Raceway Fan Council and Pocono Raceway employees will select two Hometown Heroes and two Above and Beyond winners in 2021.
The Hometown Heroes will each receive a $500 Weis Markets Gift Card and a VIP experience for to the NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend, June 26-27 at Pocono. The Above and Beyond recipients will each receive a $250 Weis Markets Gift Card, a $250 Pocono Raceway Gift Card and NASCAR tickets to Pocono Raceway. The 2021 recipient will be joined by Jessica Tanner, the 2020 winner of the Weis Markets Hometowns Heroes program.
Tanner, in addition to her duties as a charge nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital – Monroe Campus, works two additional jobs and is a mother of three. She returned from maternity leave early, in the height of the pandemic last year, to care for those in need within the Pocono Mountains community. Tanner was nominated by a family member for her extraordinary dedication to caring for her family and others.
To nominate a Weis Markets Hometown Hero this year, visit www.poconoraceway.com/hometown. Nominations are due by May 31.
