Church to host Dove Award winners

The Martins

 Provided by Deana Surles

MILTON — Multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio The Martins will be featured at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. They will be joined on stage by the musical family The Isaacs.

Siblings Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin — who grew up in rural Hamburg, Ark. — have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide.

