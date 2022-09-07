Church to host Dove Award winners

MILTON — Multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio The Martins will be featured at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. They will be joined on stage by the musical family The Isaacs.
Siblings Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin — who grew up in rural Hamburg, Ark. — have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide.
During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their harmonies before a vast array of audiences, from Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to the White House to Carnegie Hall.
Over the years the trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy nominations and multiple hit songs.
After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 2010, much to the delight of long-time Martin music lovers, and released their first new recording in 10 years, New Day, produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts).
In 2014, The Martins joined renown arranger, Lari Goss and long-time friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project. The recording, simply titled A Cappella was released in May of 2014, and features The Martins’ unmatched and unmistakable family harmony. The recording earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as the Dove Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.