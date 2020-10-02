SELINSGROVE — The announcement that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 was the latest turn in a 2020 campaign already broaching new ground for the unprecedented.
However, Nick Clark, Susquehanna University professor of political science, maintained there are few events which could qualify as an "October surprise." That is, an event which could shift the dynamics of an election.
"As a public we are just so polarized at this point," Clark said. "Most people have their minds made up. Most events like this that happen get filtered through people's preconceived biases and decisions."
Clark anticipated little impact other than among a small group of undecided voters.
"With that said, if the election is as close as it was in 2016, then a small group of voters who change their mind for one reason or another may matter for the outcome," he added.
Clark speculated that Trump may benefit politically, mostly because many polls currently show him trailing.
"Anything that shakes race up at all," Clark said. "Really (it) can only be to the benefit of someone who is that far behind."
Trump trails in national polls by from six to 12 points and four to five points in so-called battleground states.
Clark observed the recent raucous debate may have also been a setback, though he noted it may have hurt both candidates.
"There is at least the possibility for a rally effect, sort of for sympathy," Clark added. "I think again that it would be very small. But we did see that with Boris Johnson (prime minister of the United Kingdom). Granted it was not during the run-up to an election (but) when he came down with COVID, his support increased among the British public."
If given the job of a political "spin doctor," Clark would recommend Trump put out reassuring statements.
"COVID is an issue that has largely hurt the president, particularly with some constituencies which supported him in 2016," Clark said. "It is potentially a opportunity to try and turn that around."
Clark recommended a shift in rhetoric without resorting to insincere humility.
"Potentially, you might gain some voters that have been turned off by you, who think you are going to do something different now," Clark concluded. "There may be a pocket of voters out there who are otherwise inclined to support President Trump and maybe like some of the things he has done, but have been completely turned off on him by COVID."
Clark noted that confidence a candidate would actually follow advice would be helpful to handlers. Trump, he observed, was usually committed to a course of action based on his own decisions even if he could be hurt by them.
Meantime, the Joe Biden camp has issued prayers for the president, a move Clark said the Democratic candidate had to do. He expected Biden to participate in the next debates, leaving it up to Trump as to whether he should show up.
Clark speculated that COVID was transmitted to the president by Hope Hicks, senior advisor, whose positive test was announced late Thursday night.
