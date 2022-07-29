LEWISBURG — Seniors in Union or Snyder counties may pick up Senior Farmer's Market Produce Vouchers from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Lewisburg Farmer's Market, Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
To qualify, gross household income must not exceed $25,142 for a single person or $33,874 for a two-person household. Men and women age 60 and up are entitled to $24 in free produce vouchers.
