LEWISBURG — The president of the committee governing the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade said they were planning to get back to "as usual business as possible" in 2022.
Terry Burke said Thursday night that the committee planned for a return of the traditional parade, stepping off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 along Market Street, Lewisburg. Honoring responders to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the theme in the works since 2020.
Burke said the Union County 4th of July Parade Committee committee was looking for people who can help coordinate what is needed to put on the parade. After no parade in 2020, a "drive through" parade was staged last August in the parking lot of the Silver Moon complex in Kelly Township.
"We have kind of big shoes to fill," Burke said. "People have either moved on from the committee or in some cases moved on from the area."
Tasks to be done included coordination of parade floats. They require transport to the parade on day of the parade and people or vehicles to pull them along the route.
Golf cart organization was also needed as well as people to hand out an collect signage for veteran's vehicles and other parade components.
"There are systems and people we've worked with in the past in place," Burke said to encourage people who have not served before. "We need people to be that contact and be that point person."
The next committee meeting was planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, online via Zoom. Burke said it would be a good time to get involved.
Volunteers were asked to call Burke at 267-760-3332, email wyomingburke@hotmail.com, or ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com. He added that any committee member would be happy to chat with prospective new volunteers or members should they meet in public.
