LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) commissioners will have a work session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at BVRPD headquarters to discuss the 2022 budget.
BVRPD Chief Paul Yost said about $100,000 would be projected for the purchase of two police vehicles in the year ahead. One was to have been bought this year, but the computer chip shortage plaguing the auto industry made a purchase in the near term unlikely.
Yost said 2022 may see a transition period as two officers plan to leave the department in early 2023. A six-month window is preferred, Yost said, to train new officers so that they are ready to go when outgoing officers exit.
There is also a current opening for an officer, Yost noted. Advertising for the position which pays $56,753 was expected to begin shortly.
Commissioner Jordi Comas noted a forum on policing issues was held nearly a year ago.
Comas recalled wanting to form a group to look over the results at the time and asked if a commission resolution to do so was necessary. He stressed a such a group would not review individual cases.
Chairman Jack Malloy noted a vote was not necessary to proceed. Commissioner Judy Wagner advised that the commission would need to agree to give the group “standing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.