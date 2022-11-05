TURBOTVILLE — Vacations can be a time for to relax and cut loose and discover new activities to enjoy.
Audrey Shipman, a 17-year-old Warrior Run High School senior, discovered a passion for scuba diving when she first tried it while on vacation at Cancun, Mexico, at the age of 11.
"I went on a trip with my family to Mexico and I tried it out there," said Shipman. "I ended up going with an instructor with Dressel Divers at the resort, and they took me on my first dive."
Shipman loved the experience so much that when she went back the following year, she decided to get a scuba diving certification.
"It feels like a completely different world," said Shipman. "Especially because I'm from Pennsylvania, any opportunity I get to go to the ocean is great, but it's just even better when you're completely in a new place. Most of the dives I've been on, I've never been to same place twice and there's just so much of the ocean to explore that it feels like such a gift in way to be able to experience some part of it."
This past summer, she went to the Florida Keys through an organization called Curious Minds Dive Foundation, which encourages younger people to get into diving and the ocean. There, she stayed at a marine research laboratory where she got to learn about intensive scuba diving procedures, and go on various kinds of dives throughout the Keys.
She also got to plant coral and look at coral growth while there.
Shipman has gone on various types of dives throughout her escapades. She has done recreational dives, which are standard exploratory dives; navigational dives, which are recreational dives involving the use of navigational tools to guide dives; photography dives, which involve using cameras or video during a dive; and night diving.
So far Shipman has dived in Cancun, Mexico; the eastern and southern coast of the Dominican Republic; Pompano Beach, Fla.; and several different locations in the Florida Keys.
This upcoming summer, Shipman is planning to go to the Grand Cayman Islands, located in the Caribbean.
She also hopes to one day dive in Indonesia, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and anywhere where she can dive in a Spanish-speaking country.
Shipman's favorite experience with scuba diving was a night dive she went on while at the Florida Keys.
"It felt like it gave scuba a whole new side of it because I had only dived during the day," said Shipman. "Night diving feels so much more immersive and you can see bioluminescent things, and just feels like whole different side than what you're used to."
While scuba diving started as a hobby, the more Shipman got involved with it the more she grew to love it. She wants to pursue a career in marine biology, to assist in conservation. In particular, wants to get involved with coral restoration, due to her prior experience planting coral in the Florida Keys.
"There's a lot of issues with deterioration of reefs and pollution," said Shipman.
She hopes to go to a university in Florida, where she would have ample opportunities to explore a degree in marine biology. She also hopes to minor in Spanish and work at dive shop for a time in a Spanish-speaking country, around the Caribbean.
"My first experience with diving was with a dive shop and it really is helpful to get people into it and have these experiences, so I think that's really cool," said Shipman.
Aside from her hobby as a diver, Shipman is also president of the Spanish Club at Warrior Run High School.
