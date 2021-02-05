DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Alternating lane closures for crack sealing will continue during daylight hours from Monday Feb. 8 to Thursday, Feb. 11 next week on eastbound and westbound Interstate 180 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
I-180 lane restrictions announced
Matthew Farrand
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Justices: California can't enforce indoor church service ban
- US, China top diplomats discuss key issues, show differences
- UN kicks off selection of next secretary-general
- Christopher Plummer got a third act worth singing about
- Indian farmers plan nationwide 3-hour blockade of highways
- AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader
- AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader
- Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram as protests expand
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton man to audition for 'The Voice'
- Asa P. Smith Jr.
- Loretta M. Bastian
- Fire lights up early morning skies over Milton
- Betty L. Hook
- Fire department replaces 29-year-old tanker truck
- Troopers: Truck, drill rig valued at $250K stolen
- Roy Shrawder
- Driver involved in fatal head-on crash charged with homicide by vehicle
- Municipalities attacking 'long-duration snow'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.