MONTOURSVILLE — Nicole Marcyan has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for August.
Marcyn recently accepted a promotion as the automated permit routing analysis system
(APRAS) coordinator for District 3. As the APRAS coordinator, she is responsible to control the quality and efficiency of the Hauling Permits Program activities within the district. This includes comprehensive application reviews, independently addressing applicant/permittee questions that arise, understand, interpret and explain Federal and State laws, and serves as the district's principal point of contact for the super load review team.
In addition to taking on this new role, Marcyan has continued to support the Design Unit in her former administrative role as a clerk typist, as well as acquiring the additional duties to support the Permit's Unit in the administrative role as a clerk typist until a replacement for the retiring incumbent can be hired.
Marcyan, a 16-year PennDOT employee, lives in Hughesville with her daughters Caitlin and Ava. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her children, gardening and cooking.
