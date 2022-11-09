Heritage society holds tree planting

TURBOTVILLE — Twenty-four family, friends and members of the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Society Board gathered Sunday, Nov. 6, to celebrate the life of Alice Cotner, and to thank Joe and Lauren Bryson — decedents of Rev. John Bryson that served as the first pastor of the Historic Warrior Run church — for their donation of two heirloom apple trees, and one Pin Oak tree.
The apple trees were planted in the orchard on the grounds of the Hower-Slote farm, which was the site of Fort Freeland. Many decedents of the Bryson family were present, with some of them having lived in the Hower-Slote house prior to the Warrior Run School District purchasing the property in 1957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.